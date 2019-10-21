Whitsundays couple to live 'dream life' after huge lotto win

A Bowen couple have become multi-millionaires overnight, after purchasing a winning lotto ticket.

A YOUNG Bowen couple have become multi-millionaires after winning the lotto over the weekend.

The couple - who wish to remain anonymous - won more than $2 million in the Saturday night Gold Lotto Draw.

They were one of two division one winners, with each entry taking home a prize of $2,034,983.87.

The multi-millionaires are planning on realising their dream of buying a property and starting a farm.

The winning ticket was purchased from Hickmott's Supa News, in Herbert St, Bowen.

A Golden Casket official called the winning woman this morning, who admitted she had no idea she had become an overnight multi-millionaire.

"This is such shock. I had absolutely no idea,” she said.

"What a fantastic surprise for a Monday!”

The woman said she couldn't "stop crying and laughing” and was overwhelmed with emotion after the life-changing news.

"This is amazing for us. We are a very young family so it really will help us so much,” she said.

"We would love to buy some property so we can have a farm. We've been dreaming of that for years.

The couple haven't been too swept up in the win and also plan on sharing some of the money with their family.

Hickmott's Supa News manager Angela Stevens said the outlet was celebrating making the couple division one winners.

"We are very excited! It was a great surprise when we found out,” she said.

Ms Stevens said the newsagent was no stranger to a 'major' winner, having sold a few winning tickets in the past.

"But we haven't sold one for a few years. We were certainly due for another.”

Ms Stevens said she hoped this was the start of a winning streak for the newsagent and hoped to help more customers achieve the ultimate dream of winning the lotto.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3991 on Saturday October 19 were 18, 26, 43, 21, 39 and 41, while the supplementary numbers were 35 and 33.