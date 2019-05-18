Whitsundays decides 2019: Rolling election updates

People wait in line to vote in the federal election at Cannonvale.

People wait in line to vote in the federal election at Cannonvale. Monique Preston

PEOPLE across the Whitsundays region were out in force today to vote in this year's Federal Election.

Those in the seat of Dawson made their vote count at booths in Bowen, Proserpine, Cannonvale, Hamilton Island and Merinda, while Collinsville residents made their mark on the race for Capricornia.

In his hometown of Cannonvale, United Australia Party candidate Colin Thompson said he excited the vote to be a close one in Dawson.

"This is a knife edge," he said.

"It's going to come down to preferences.

"There is no gauge on this one at all."

Dawson United Australia Party candidate Colin Thompson was handing out how-to-vote cards in Cannonvale and Proserpine today. Monique Preston

Lengthy lines at Cannonvale allowed locals the chance to contemplate their vote and take the chance to tuck into a democracy sausage.

Cannonvale State School Parents and Citizens members Kiara Cerutti, Bradley Mitchell, Jessica Fricker, Sabrina Mitchell and Miranda Ballinger selling democracy sausages at the Cannonvale polling booth on federal election day. Monique Preston

The snags might have been missing at Proserpine, but a cake stall run by the Uniting Church proved popular with voters.

Chocolate fudge and fruit cake proved popular items.

There was no democracy sausage in Proserpine, but the ladies from the Uniting Church, Jane Bettridge, Betty Pratt and Jean Porter were running a cake stall that was doing a roaring trade. Gregor Mactaggart

Jean Porter, one of three ladies manning the stall, said it was a fundraiser.

"We're raising money to put a new ceiling in the Uniting Church after Cyclone Debbie paid us a visit," she said.

In Bowen, two polling venues were in action, the Bowen PCYC and Queens Beach State School.

One Nation volunteer Tim Russell outside Bowen PCYC. Jordan Gilliland

There was a convivial atmosphere out the front of the PCYC as locals said they were excited to find out the results of the election.

Party supporters were happy to talk and joke amongst themselves supporters of different parties, showing that even in tense political moments that Bowen is still a friendly town.

Incumbent MP George Christensen (LNP) is fancied to win a fourth term in Canberra.

Robyn Darwen and Natalie Smith represented the LNP in Bowen on election day. Jordan Gilliland

He was the $1.55 favourite with UTAB, ahead of Labor candidate Belinda Hassan at $2.30.

In Capricornia, Labor's Russell Robertson is the top fancy at $1.63, with the LNP's Michelle Landry, the incumbent, at $2.10.