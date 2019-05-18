Whitsundays decides 2019: Rolling election updates
PEOPLE across the Whitsundays region were out in force today to vote in this year's Federal Election.
Those in the seat of Dawson made their vote count at booths in Bowen, Proserpine, Cannonvale, Hamilton Island and Merinda, while Collinsville residents made their mark on the race for Capricornia.
In his hometown of Cannonvale, United Australia Party candidate Colin Thompson said he excited the vote to be a close one in Dawson.
"This is a knife edge," he said.
"It's going to come down to preferences.
"There is no gauge on this one at all."
Lengthy lines at Cannonvale allowed locals the chance to contemplate their vote and take the chance to tuck into a democracy sausage.
The snags might have been missing at Proserpine, but a cake stall run by the Uniting Church proved popular with voters.
Chocolate fudge and fruit cake proved popular items.
Jean Porter, one of three ladies manning the stall, said it was a fundraiser.
"We're raising money to put a new ceiling in the Uniting Church after Cyclone Debbie paid us a visit," she said.
In Bowen, two polling venues were in action, the Bowen PCYC and Queens Beach State School.
There was a convivial atmosphere out the front of the PCYC as locals said they were excited to find out the results of the election.
Party supporters were happy to talk and joke amongst themselves supporters of different parties, showing that even in tense political moments that Bowen is still a friendly town.
Incumbent MP George Christensen (LNP) is fancied to win a fourth term in Canberra.
He was the $1.55 favourite with UTAB, ahead of Labor candidate Belinda Hassan at $2.30.
In Capricornia, Labor's Russell Robertson is the top fancy at $1.63, with the LNP's Michelle Landry, the incumbent, at $2.10.