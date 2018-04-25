Menu
SPEEDY MAGEE: Ash Wheeler at Whitsunday Raceway on Sunday.
Whitsundays draw rev-heads

Jessica Lamb
by
25th Apr 2018 4:05 PM

MOTORSPORT: Following a working bee on Saturday, committed racers and first- timers to the Whitsunday Motosport Club enjoyed a rejuvenated Whitsunday Raceway track to learn and hone their skills.

Sunday's practice session was a great opportunity to prepare for the upcoming racing at Mareeba for the first round of the Autosmart interclub series next week.

With the demise of the track in Townsville, the Whitsunday track (and three-hour associated journey) is the next closest bitcumen for avid racers like Townsville's 14-year-old Jack Pemberton who rides a yamaha R3 for Explore Property Racing.

Proserpine's Joshua Healey took to the track for the first time following the footsteps of mum Tracy.

With a number of events on the horizon like the annual Nuweld Whitsunday Gold on September 7 and 8 there will be some fantastic opportunities to participate or to spectate at the track.

For more information on entering call 0418 383 040.

    Local Partners