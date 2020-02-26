Whitsundays’ first conservation council launched

Pictured at the launch of the Whitsundays' first Conservation Council, at Shingley Beach, are committee members Tony Fontes, Dr Lindsay Simpson, Jessa Lloyd and Andrew Marshall.

CARING for the environment is something dear to a lot of people in the Whitsundays and now a new organisation is bringing everyone together under one umbrella.

The Whitsunday Conservation Council (WCC) was launched on Friday, February 21, at Shingley Beach Resort.

WCC is a member of the Queensland Conservation Council, the state’s peak non-government environmental group, and its committee is a line-up of people already well known in the area for their environmental work.

Chairman Jessa Lloyd said the group had been 18 months in the making and would bring together all areas of conservation, from rock wallabies and bottle trees, to the Great Barrier Reef.

“We identified a desire to create a pro-conservation group that was impartial and non-political about 18 months ago,” she said.

“It came out of conversations with other groups. We expect that all stake holders would support the establishment of a conservation council, given that we are not politically or economically swayed. We stand for conservation and that’s our driver.

“We will take a broad, umbrella approach to conservation and sustainability in our region.”

WCC will work alongside its neighbours, the Mackay Conservation Group and the North Queensland Conservation Council.

Ms Lloyd said she was excited about the strength and calibre of people on the newly formed committee and the qualifications of those on board.

“We are looking forward to putting conservation on the table,” she said.

“Our community is so lucky to have an area of exceptional biodiversity right on our doorstep but we have a lot to be concerned about. Climate change is affecting our land and our reef.

“With such a stellar committee, we are able to draw on our extensive community networks who are working across fauna rescue, environmental education and our community gardens, as well as being active members of the Australian Marine Conservation Society, the oldest organisation of its kind in Australia.”

The WCC committee is made up of Jessa Lloyd (chairman), Dr Lindsay Simpson (vice chair), Sandra Williams (treasurer), Tony Fontes, Andrew Marshall, Rozie O’Brien and Suzette Pelt.

The group’s objectives include promoting science-based research to preserve the natural environment, promoting the community benefits of sustainable ecosystems, and educating and lobbying government and non-government entities to influence public policy, laws and budgets relating to the conservation of the Whitsundays.

For more information email whitsundayconservation@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/conservationwhitsundays/