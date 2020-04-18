Whitsundays flout fishing regulations on weekend

AIRLIE Beach was a hotspot for illegal recreational fishing over the Easter long weekend with nine offences detected on Easter Sunday.

Despite issuing a pre-Easter warning, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority was disappointed to encounter a high volume of illegal activity, with 39 illegal activities across the marine park according to a GBRMPA statement.

According to the statement, GBRMPA and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service are continuing enhanced patrolling efforts throughout the rest of the month, in the air and on water, to match the ongoing good weather and the expected high use of the marine park.

Illegal activity last weekend included everything from fishing in protected, no-take green zones, entering no-access pink and orange zones, and unpermitted activities by two commercial vessels detected by a helicopter, which sighted the vessels trolling within a no-take green zone (not commercial fishing).

GBRMPA reef joint field management program director Chris Cochrane acknowledged it was a difficult time for everyone but said it did not excuse illegal behaviour and the community should ensure they are up-to-date with all government health and safety requirements, and follow the advice.

“The Zoning Plan is one of the key tools we have to protect the Great Barrier Reef and the communities, livelihoods and cultures dependent on it,” Mr Cochrane said.

“When people don’t use zones the way they should – whether it’s because they don’t know or think they can avoid detection – they are undermining the reef and its ability to recover from impacts like bleaching and cyclones.

“We understand this is a challenging time for the whole community, but the Great Barrier Reef is under pressure now more than ever, particularly in the face of severe and widespread coral bleaching and we need people to do the right thing.”

Fishers can find more information about the app and how to help protect their special patch of the Reef: http://www.gbrmpa.gov.au/access-and-use/zoning/protect-your-patch.

Suspected illegal activity can be reported to 24-hour free hotline 1800 380 048, or online: www.gbrmpa.gov.au/report-an-incident.