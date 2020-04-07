Whitsunday’s fresh catches still on the menu ahead of Easter

FISHI will be serving up seafood ahead of the Easter weekend.

FISHI will be serving up seafood ahead of the Easter weekend.

WHILE the littlies are gearing up for a chocolate-filled weekend, adults are being encouraged to get their seafood orders sorted ahead of Good Friday.

A stellar weekend on the water has meant seafood stores are brimming with fresh produce ready for the picking.

And at a time when business has slowed down across the region due to coronavirus, business owners are encouraging residents to shop local for their Good Friday feast.

Owner of FISHI Fresh Island Seafood Bronwyn Calder said while they were not as busy as usual for this time of year, they had plenty of fresh fish and seafood available.

“The weather on the weekend was really good so all of our local fisherman have unloaded fresh stock for us,” she said.

“We’ve got some great sales on as well.”

Orders can be picked up for free in store and delivery to Cannonvale is also available for $15, or for free on orders over $100.

FISHI will also be stationed at the BP in Proserpine tomorrow from 10am to 2pm, but if you miss out they are also supplying the Proserpine IGA with customised orders.

For Collinsville residents, FISHI are supplying produce to Foodworks while Cannonvale and Cannon Valley residents can also back a catch at the Prickly Pineapple.

FISHI will be closed on Friday, with last orders for Cannonvale on Thursday and other areas on Wednesday.

Over in Bowen, Arabon Seafood are busier than usual, which owner Terry Must puts down to restrictions on dining in at restaurants.

“We’re actually busier than last year at the moment. I think there are less places to eat out and (people have) chosen to have a bit of seafood,” he said.

Seafood-lovers must come in store to nab their pickings fresh off the trawler.

While there will be limits to the number of people allowed in the shop in accordance with coronavirus restrictions, Mr Must has set up a marquee out front to make sure people have some shade while they wait.

For last-minute purchases Arabon Seafood are also open on Good Friday.

Birds Seafood in Bowen have sold out ahead of the weekend and will not be taking any orders.

Whitsunday Butchers and Seafood at the Whitsunday Plaza are well stocked ready for the weekend and have a large delivery due in tomorrow.

They are closed on Friday, but people are encouraged to come in store to select their seafood with a large range of products on offer.

And for those who are less skilled in the kitchen but still want their seafood fix, Whitsunday Seafood Bar will be open on Good Friday serving up the usual menu.

They also have plenty of prawns, oysters and fresh food for pick up that can be ordered in store or over the phone.

Fish d’Vine’s delivery arm, D’livery, will also be running on Good Friday.

Residents can order freshly-cooked meals, including plenty of seafood options, delivered to their door from Shute Harbour to Cannon Valley.