Whitsundays get thumbs up from police

by Jessica Lamb

THE Whitsunday's boating community are being applauded by police after a drug driving test blitz.

Within the last 10 days, officers from the Whitsunday water police and also the Mackay road policing unit have conducted a patrol of the Whitsunday islands focusing on commercial tourist and passenger fleet vessels. 　

The object was to perform as many vessel drug drive testing as possible.

Mackay police's senior constable Steve Smith said the results were extremely promising with 37 drug driving tests performed - all tests conducted were negative results.

"This is simply a fantastic result,” he said.

"We hope that all vessel operators take on board the message that police testing of vessel operators occurs for both alcohol and drugs - these tests are continual and occur not only off our coast-lines but also in our local water impoundments and dams.

"With some results from recent drug driving tests on our district roads not being received well - these positive results hit the mark.”

