Whitsundays gets Monopoly board spot

IT'S already one of the most iconic locations in Australia but now the Whitsundays has truly been immortalised with a spot on Australia's very own Monopoly board.

After a hotly contested public vote, the Whitsundays was picked as the number one Queensland location to be included on the board, beating the Gold Coast and Tropical North Queensland.

Set to hit stores on June 15, voting opened in November 2016 and pitted some of the country's most loved regions and capital cities against each other for places on the board.

With 40 locations on the ballot, less than 0.5% separated the two top states and the two top properties.

The Monopoly Australia election was the result of a combined collaboration between the world-famous game and the tourism office for each State and Territory, which provided the shortlists of five key locations.

During the three week election period in November, more than 35,000 Monopoly fans voted for their favourite locations and attractions in each state or territory to determine which top two or three would receive a place on the all-new Monopoly Australia board.

In the final tally, 22 regions were given the nod, with Queensland nipping at New South Wale's heels to take out second spot for the Green property portfolio.

Hasbro Australia's brand manager for Monopoly Tiffany Vibert said it had been a "real eye-opener” watching the results come in.

"Achieving a spot on the new Australian board is a great achievement and it's wonderful to see such enthusiasm for the game from Australians around the country,” she said.

The new edition celebrates Australian traditions and lifestyles. Six highly collectible Australian tokens are included: a barbeque, kangaroo, kookaburra, cricket bat, meat pie and a surf board rider.

The Community Chest and Chance Cards also offer players the chance to sell their State of Origin tickets or sell their lamingtons at the school fete. Players can even collect a bundle if their nag wins the Melbourne Cup.

More details on Monopoly Australia and the winning destinations are available at monopolyaustralia.com.au with the game to be available to buy from tomorrow.

RESULTS

Queensland 2nd overall 15.2%

Places

Whitsundays - 5.9%

Gold Coast - 3.6%

Tropical North QLD - 2.4%

Other results

Sunshine Coast - 2.1%

Brisbane - 1.1%