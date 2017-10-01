27°
Whitsundays gets pumped for Grand Final

Whitsunday NRL fans Shane Craven and Daniel Thusburg arekeen to catch the NRL grand final.
by Jacob Wilson

WITH the NRL grand final kick off fast approaching, there is no shortage of local venues were like-minded fans can come together and cheer.

The Reef Gateway will offer multiple indoor screenings of the Cowboys V Storm clash in addition to having the game on the big screen in the courtyard for those who have booked a table.

Groups with bookings for over 10 people will also have a $100 voucher to spend at the Reef Gateway.

Fans will also have a chance to be involved in a raffle which will see a signed Queensland maroons jersey from Game two of the 2017 State of Origin up for grabs.

The big screen is also expected to be popular at Magnums, with DJ Zeke beats also offering some top class entertainment.

Anchor Bar will have a well known band playing from 3-6pm in the lead up to the kick off, with both flat screens to be showing the grand final with the volume turned on.

Banjos will have a projector showing the match as well as giveaways and football food available.

Footy fans can also head down to the Jubilee Tavern and Whitsunday Sailing Club to catch the most anticipated NRL game of the year.

With Daylight Savings starting today, kick off time was originally set for 6.15pm Queensland time but has been changed to 6.30pm and 7.30pm in New South Wales.

Topics:  anchor bar cowboys grand final 2017 jubilee tavern magnums melbourne storm nrl reef gateway hotel whitsundays whitsunday sailing club

Whitsunday Times

