Whitsundays gets thousands of free Cowboys tickets

Thousands of free tickets to be released to the Whitsundays.

IN AN amazing gesture, the North Queensland Cowboys have donated 3000 free tickets to the Whitsunday community.

If they weren't already heroes in this part of the world, they are sure to have just stolen a few more hearts after already visiting the cyclone stricken region earlier this month.

Some 3000 lucky Whitsunday residents will have the opportunity to go to Townsville to watch the Cowboys take on the Newcastle Knights this Saturday night.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the Cowboys donated the tickets to the Whitsunday community after the devastation caused by Cyclone Debbie.

"The support shown by the Cowboys with their recent visit and now the donation of 3000 free tickets is absolutely incredible; I can't tell them how much this lifts the morale in our communities,” he said.

"There are so many people still doing it tough with disruptions to the normal way of life while the recovery continues so having the opportunity to attend a Cowboys match will be a welcome distraction.

"Council will ensure there are a proportionate amount of tickets available for the four major Whitsunday Region townships and the smaller localities surrounding those townships, allowing a fair share of residents across the region the opportunity to attend the match.”

North Queensland Toyota Cowboys CEO Greg Tonner said the donation of tickets was a way to let families and hundreds of dedicated emergency services personnel know that they haven't been forgotten during the cyclone recovery phase.

"We share in the highs and lows of our fellow North Queenslanders, and want to be able to give our neighbours, who have been through so much, a chance to relax and enjoy a night at the football,” Mr Tonner said.

Residents who want a chance to get the free tickets need to visit these locations between midday Wednesday, April 19 and midday Thursday, April 20. Tickets will be allocated on a first in best dressed basis.

LOCATIONS

- Cannonvale TAFE - Shute Harbour Road - between 9am-4:30pm

- Proserpine Library - 12 Main Street - between 8:15am-4:45pm

- Bowen Library - 67 Herbert Street - between 8:15am-4:45pm

- Collinsville Library - Cnr Stanley & Conway Streets - between 8:15am-4:45pm

There will be a limit of six tickets per person and all people attending will need to provide their full name, date of birth, email address, phone number and address including post code at the time of collection.