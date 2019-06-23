Whitsundays GoFundMe campaigns more worthy than Israel Folau

ISRAEL Folau's now dead GoFundMe appeal asked his supporters to help him raise $3 million to pay for legal fees.

When it was shut down $759,000 had been raised in just four days.

The former Wallabies star was sacked by Rugby Australia over a homophobic social media post earlier this year.

The GoFundMe campaign launched last week to fund his upcoming employment termination case.

More than 10,000 people donated in four days, before the campaign was shut down this morning for being in breach of GoFundMe's terms and conditions.

Number one: Proserpine man in temporary coma after brutal attack

Three weeks ago, a group of Proserpine residents launched a GoFundMe campaign to support a young man named Damian.

He was violently attacked and assaulted, leaving him in a temporary coma. He suffered fractures in his skull, cheek, jaw and his arm.

Damian is part of a long-term Proserpine family and works at a local concrete plant.

The money raised will go towards covering his medical bills and general family expenses while he recovers.

So far $770 has been raised from a $25,000 goal.

You can donate to help this local family here: https://www.gofundme.com/helping-to-raise-funds-to-support-the-family

Here are three other Whitsunday region GoFundMe campaigns that are more deserving of your donations than Israel Folau's cause.

Israel Folau in a still from his YouTube video in which he asks for donations.

Number 2: 'My partner has a 10kg tumour'

In April, Leah Spratt launched a GoFundMe campaign asking for help because her family - which includes three autistic children - is struggling with medical bills.

"Ok Guys this is going to be really hard for me to write this and really hard to admit that we need to ask for help," Leah wrote.

Her partner was diagnosed with spinal degeneration last year and with help, has been able to walk again.

But, after moving some furniture, his stomach was torn open causing a hernia.

When he arrived in hospital, doctors found tumours.

After various medical appointments doctors found a 10kg tumour, removed 1m of his intestine and fitted him with a stoma bag.

The family has been unable to pay their bills.

"Our phones are going to be restricted in 4 days due to 2 months' worth of bill owing on them," Leah wrote when she launched the campaign in late April.

So far, they've raised just $300 from a $3000 goal.

Read her family's full story here, where you can donate to their cause: https://www.gofundme.com/please-help-a-struggling-family-with-medical-bills

Nicole and Ben Depuit with baby Mia, 2, who received the great news that she is now cancer free.

Number 3: 'Tiny baby's battle with cancer'

Nicole and Ben Depuit have been to hell and back. Their tiny baby was diagnosed with cancer at just six-months-old.

She had a 10cm tumour near her kidneys which was too dangerous to operate on.

They took their plight public in 2018 and in return received emotional and financial support from the Whitsunday community.

After eight months of hell, the family finally received the happy news that baby Mia was now cancer free.

Their GoFundMe campaign asked for $30,000 - donations reached $21,540.

With the embattled young family now trying to rebuild their lives, your ongoing support would be greatly appreciated.

Support this local family here: https://www.gofundme.com/save-baby-mia-fighting-a-tumour

Airlie Beach boy Cody Gibbs is battling a rare form of brain cancer. Contributed

Number 4: 'Your son has brain cancer': The diagnosis no parent wants to hear

When Airlie Beach school boy Cody Gibbs was diagnosed with cancer late last year his community answered the family's plea for support - and that hasn't stopped.

Next month a major fundraising event will be held in Jubilee Pocket with all proceeds going to help Cody, who is still battling cancer.

Cody was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer in October 2018 after he began experiencing headaches and blurred vision.

His family has spent many nights in the Ronald McDonald house in Brisbane.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised $15,688 from a $20,000 goal.

Cody's family would appreciate your support: https://www.gofundme.com/cody-gibbs