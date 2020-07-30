Whitsunday’s hidden trove key in climate change battle

Researchers from Deakin University found the Whitsunday region was among six shires with the highest blue carbon stores.

THE Whitsundays’ hidden capacity to store huge amounts of carbon has been identified in a world-first study that could play a key role in climate change mitigation.

Researchers from Deakin University calculated the Great Barrier Reef’s blue carbon capacity and discovered the seagrass meadows and mangrove forests along the reef store 111 million tonnes of carbon, or 10 per cent of Australia’s blue carbon stock.

The ocean and aquatic plants, such as mangroves, seagrass and salt marshes, capture blue carbon in the same way trees do.

The project found the Whitsunday region was among six shires with the highest blue carbon stores.

Research also showed that by restoring blue carbon ecosystems in 90,000ha of land throughout the Great Barrier Reef catchments, five million tonnes of CO2 could be captured by 2100.

Whitsunday Climate Change Innovation Hub coordinator Olivia Brodhurst said harnessing the region’s blue carbon stores could play a key role in helping combat climate change.

“Elevated levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases are changing the world’s climate at a rate never previously recorded,” she said.

“Increasing the capture of this carbon through the creation of carbon sinks, either on land or in the sea, is a tangible way to offset this.”

The creation of carbon sinks involves restoring ecosystems along the coast that will then increase blue carbon storage.

In the Whitsundays, this could include mangrove or seagrass replanting projects.

Ms Brodhurst said engaging in these types of projects could then lead to carbon offsetting, or investing in programs that work to have a positive impact on the climate and environment to make up for unavoidable carbon emissions.

“A polluter, such as a person that cannot avoid driving a vehicle or boat, can offset their emissions by funding a carbon offset project,” she said.

“This is how we can all achieve carbon neutrality at our homes and businesses.

“This could create another economy, or way to fund environmental restoration projects.”

While the method for blue carbon offsetting is still being approved, Ms Brodhurst said there was room for the Whitsunday region to be on the “front foot” of the initiative.

“Carbon projects on land require quite a lot of land and take time to set up,” she said.

“We are looking at ways to get some local carbon projects off the ground, however they are longer term projects and rely on collaboration with landholders to be successful.

“Removing ponded pastures is currently being assessed as a blue carbon method and may be one of the first approved methods.

“This method may also be able to be used to improve carbon capture in areas of the Mackay Whitsundays.

“This means the cost of restoration work may be able to be funded by the produced offsets, therefore providing an income stream to the landholder.”

For more information on blue carbon and offsetting projects, click here.

For more information on the Whitsunday Climate Change Innovation Hub’s work, visit the website or Facebook page.