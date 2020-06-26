Whitsundays’ history with a touch of green

This article was written by Lindsay Simpson and Jessa Lloyd with help from Tony Fontes.

The Whitsundays has been known as the ‘heart’ of the reef for many years. It’s hardly surprising then that its local community has a big heart too and has been pioneering reef protection for many decades.

Perhaps one of its most vocal national campaigns was in early 2014 with the formation of WRAD (Whitsundays Residents Against Dumping). Thirty members of the community formed WRAD after being outraged about an approval given by the Federal government and GBRMPA to dump of millions of cubic metres of toxic dredge spoil on top of the reef from the proposed expansion at the Abbot Point port, home to the controversial coalmining Adani Group. The Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) joined the local outcry launching the Fight for the Reef campaign which eventually led to a total ban on capital dredge spoil in the waters of the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area.

Senior QPWS ranger Artie Jacobson and then-Queensland premier Wayne Goss review Whitsunday Island maps for the Reef Protection Program, 1994.

WRAD was not the only community action involved in reef protection. In 1994, the OUCH Volunteers and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service collaborated to launch the Reef Protection Program installing reef protection marker buoys and moorings throughout the Whitsundays and significantly reducing anchor damage to our island fringing reefs.

Whitsunday Seagrass Watch, circa 1999, led by the indomitable Jacquie Sheils, is one of the longest running monitoring programs on the Reef, collecting data used by the management agencies for seagrass conservation. Seagrass is a vital part of the diet for our green turtles and dugongs.

When, in 2008, a shale oil mine was proposed for the Gorganga Plains, Save Our Foreshores spearheaded a community campaign that pressured the Queensland government to declare a 20-year ban on shale oil mining.

If you are a visitor to the Whitsundays, you may spot the local Eco Barge Clean Seas which has collected more than 200,000kg of marine debris since June 2009 and was started by local Libby Edge aided by volunteers and runs 30-40 trips a year.

Since the catastrophic bleaching events of 2016-2017 and Cyclone Debbie, the community has recognised the pressures on the Reef may be outstripping the Reef’s natural resilience.

Today, GBRMPA has listed climate change as the greatest threat to the future of the Great Barrier Reef. The Whitsunday Conservation Council, which formed this year as an umbrella group for conservation in the region, would like to see a Marine Education Centre which informs visitors about the Reef, both its beauty and iconic status but also importantly the threats to its survival: the unprecedented recent history of three separate bleaching events; the intervention programs being launched and life expectancy.

This would be a drawcard for tourists helping them understand the status of the reef; encourage volunteer tourism to battle the challenges in helping to preserve the only living organism to be seen from outer space. But for this to occur, we need a council and our Regional Tourism Organisation to share this reality with the community.