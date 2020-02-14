Whitsundays home to Costigan’s first support branch

The first branch of the North Queensland First party in the Whitsundays with vice-chairman David Paddon, chairman Harry Black, Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan, secretary Diane Burrows and treasurer David McInerney. Image: Supplied.

The first branch of the North Queensland First party in the Whitsundays with vice-chairman David Paddon, chairman Harry Black, Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan, secretary Diane Burrows and treasurer David McInerney. Image: Supplied.

THE first branch of the North Queensland First party has been established in the Whitsundays, which is the first major collective for the party led by Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan.

The members in the Whitsunday branch include former One Nation and LNP member Harry Black as chairman, David Paddon as vice-chairman, David McInerney as treasurer and Diane Burrows as secretary.

The party was formed in September by Mr Costigan after he was booted from the LNP amid allegations of harassment were lodged against him.

With an aim of establishing North Queensland as a separate state, Mr Costigan said the newly-formed branch put the party in good stead in the lead-up to the election in October.

“I’m quite thrilled about it,” he said.

“We have some new people who have come on board who used to be with other parties, people who are conservative in their nature.”

Mr Costigan said the party was close to reaching 100 members and he hoped to establish more branches from Sarina to Cairns.

Chairman of the North Queensland First Whitsunday branch Harry Black was also positive about the party’s expansion and said his choice to support Mr Costigan in the party was a natural progression as “the other parties aren’t doing anything”.

“The main one is the North Queensland state idea; it’s been going around for a long time but it needs to push on to get done,” he said.

“We’re sending all this money down south and we don’t get nothing for it.

“I think a lot of people are sick and tired of the parties that we’ve got, they’re just doing nothing for us.

“We’re still a fair way out but we’re right up there with it at the moment.”

Mr Costigan hoped with the support of branch members he could continue his campaign as the “underdog”.

“It’s clear that my objective is to tap into major anti-party sentiment, particularly people who are proudly north Queenslanders,” he said.

“There are a growing number of people who are warming to the idea of North Queensland breaking away from the rest of the state.

“We are going places.”