Whitsundays hosts Queensland Kart Championships this weekend

THE state's keenest speed demons will converge on the Whitsunday Moto Sport Club this weekend for the 2019 Queensland Kart Championships.

Hosting round one of the two-part series, the club's race track near Proserpine will attract more than 130 competitors who will rev their engines in pursuit of the state champion title.

The drivers will first hit the track on Friday for practice before the championships on Saturday and Sunday.

Kart categories from cadets through to seniors will be part of the program, featuring quality drivers across the board.

Whitsunday Moto Sport Club karting race vice-president Tim O'Brien said the club's competitive karters would be on the track this weekend.

"We've got very competitive karters in our club such as senior Bob Thorburn who already has won a state championship once before, and then we've got a couple of the local kids in Cadet 9s and Cadet 12s,” O'Brien said.

"Whitsunday locals Damian White and Keelan O'Brien will be out there - Damian is typically fast and Keelan is currently sitting third in North Queensland and fourth in Central Queensland so the title is going to be highly contested.”

Whitsunday driver Keelan O'Brien said he had already laid out a race plan for the event.

"I've just set a rule for myself because last year I had a problem with staying behind people and not overtaking, so this weekend I can't stay behind someone for more than two laps,” he said.

"I'm hoping for a win because it is my home track - I think I'm in for a good chance because I know the track pretty well from racing there for nearly five years.”

The competition hasn't been held in the Whitsundays for more than five years and O'Brien said having the opportunity to host the event was exciting for the club as well as the region.

"This is going to be an amazing experience because we do get a lot of people from around Queensland come up here for the championships,” he said.

"The opportunity only comes around every five to six years so it's a huge thing - it's just one of those great events that everyone loves to come to.”