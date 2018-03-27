Menu
Whitsundays - it's going to be a wet and windy week

Cedar Creek Falls will continue to flow with the expected rainfall over the next 10 days.
PREPARE for more rain and wind in the Whitsundays, as the effects of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Nora move south.

Over the next 10 days Airlie Beach is expected to receive 244.6mm of rain; in addition to the heavy rainfalls during March.

Proserpine has received 213.6mm of rain for so far this month; and there is no shortage of rain to come.

Weather site Windy.com predicts that in the next 10 days Proserpine will receive another 211.6mm of rain.

Shute Harbour is expected to receive slightly more rain over the next 10 days with an expected 272.6mm to fall from the skies.

Considering the bucket loads of rainfall Mackay and north of Bowen have received over the past week, Airlie Beach and Proserpine are in a bubble of weather moderation.

BOM screen shot showing moderate rain currently falling north of Airlie Beach.
BOM screen shot showing moderate rain currently falling north of Airlie Beach.

The Hamilton Plains and Crofton Creek Bridge Flood Cameras are showing the roads are clear of water currently, though drivers should remain cautious due to wet roads and reduced visibility.

Winds will pick up on Friday as a tropical low comes closer to the coast; courtesy of Ex- Tropical Cyclone Iris as she moves west.

A representative from the Bureau of Meteorology said south-easterly winds of 15-25km/h; increasing to 25-35km/h, were expected to hit the region and settle in for the weekend.

Whilst the Whitsunday region won't be experiencing anywhere near the rainfall that Port Douglas did in 24 hours at 593mm, we should prepare for another wet weekend.

In the past 24 hours Bowen received a healthy 25mm of rain and is expected to receive a little more than average for this time of year over the next 24 hours.

North of Bowen, Ayr welcomed up to 100mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

The next few days of rainfall in the region will be mild for Airlie Beach, Hamilton Island and Proserpine, but residents should prepare for another weekend of heavy rain, as a low pressure system comes closer to the North Queensland coast, bringing with it significant rainfall.

