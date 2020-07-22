Whitsundays lands second stop on electric super highway

A SECOND electric vehicle charging station will be installed in the Whitsundays, with Mayor Andrew Willcox saying the move demonstrates the region’s focus on sustainability.

The new station will be set up in Proserpine and comes after the success of a trial station installed in Bowen in 2017.

The new station forms part of Queensland’s Electric Super Highway, a network of fast charging stations allowing vehicles to travel from Cairns to Coolangatta and Brisbane to Toowoomba.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the installation of the second electric vehicle charging station in the Whitsundays was an example of the council using green energy and looking towards sustainable solutions for the future.

“This program aims to drive the next generation of motoring tourists to our region with the stations strategically located to give drivers the opportunity to hop out and stretch their legs, visit our parks and amenities and explore the town,” he said.

“In addition to contributing to our local tourism economy, electric vehicles provide a range of benefits including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, transport costs and oil dependency while increasing efficiency, public health and improving urban amenity.”

The Queensland's Electric Super Highway according to the Queensland Government website at the moment. Proserpine is set to be added to the super highway.

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said COVID-19 had impacted global economies and Queensland was not immune, but the state’s strong health response to date meant the Queensland Government and councils could continue to deliver a plan to unite and recover.

“That includes nurturing advanced technologies and creating jobs in this space, and driving new tourism opportunities for the Whitsunday region,” Mr Bailey said.

“By adding a new charger here at Proserpine, visitors with electric vehicles can explore what the area has to offer while they charge their vehicle.

“Queensland already has the world’s longest electric vehicle highway in a single state and we are continuing to build on that.”

To view a map of the electric car charging network in Queensland, click here.