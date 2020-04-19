Whitsundays, meet your new council

MORE than three weeks since the polls closed and the region’s new council has been officially announced.

Moving into what mayor Andrew Willcox earlier described would be “turbulent times” as the region battles with the effects of coronavirus, take a look at the people representing the Whitsundays for the next four years.

Jan Clifford will return to the Division 1 seat after she claimed 49.87 per cent of the vote and crossed the line just over 250 votes ahead of Jess Kelly.

Al Grundy claimed the win with 49.78 per cent of the vote for the seat left vacant by Ron Petterson in Division 2.

Division 3 was claimed by John Collins on election day with an early lead that ended in him claiming 88.53 per cent of the vote.

Division 4 was a close race throughout, but in the end Michelle Wright landed the seat with 39.04 per cent of the vote.

Gary Simpson was named the new candidate for Division 5 last week and secured 55.23 per cent of the vote.

Mike Brunker ran in the election unopposed and will return to his Division 6 seat.

Andrew Willcox also ran unopposed and will represent the region as mayor.