Whitsundays mega mansion sells for $16 million

AFTER more than two years on the market, the Whitsunday's most opulent home, Mandalay House, has been sold.

Although neither listing agent Ray White Whitsunday or Queensland's Sotheby's International Realty could confirm details because of confidentiality agreements, the Whitsunday Times understands it was bought by a Sydney couple for $16million.

The iconic Mediterranean- inspired resort at the end of Mandalay Road was built by property developer and owner Neil Murray and is revered as one of the world's best waterfront properties.

In 2015, the mega-mansion was voted the best home on the market by international property hub Mansion Global.

Its readers voted the six-bedroom seaside estate as the finest listing on offer out of 60 sites across the globe.

These prestigious properties included a villa on the French Riviera and a tropical retreat in Hawaii.

Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale said at the time that the award was a real pat on the back for the region.

"To be compared to houses from all over the world, and Europe in particular, and very old and upmarket homes in certain parts of Europe, really puts the Whitsundays on the map," he said.

"It will draw a lot of attention to the Whitsundays as a whole, but it really does show and reward the owners for the detail and design of such an amazing house."