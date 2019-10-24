Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNIQUE: Do you have one of the most unique dogs in the Whitsundays?
UNIQUE: Do you have one of the most unique dogs in the Whitsundays?
Offbeat

The Whitsundays most unique dog breeds have been revealed

Jordan Gilliland
by
24th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY dog owner thinks that their dog is special, but recent statistics reveal that across the Whitsundays, some might be a little more unique than others.

Whitsunday Regional Council's latest dog registration data reveals the region is home to at least 921 canines, made up of 79 different breeds.

Yesterday we revealed that the most popular dog in the Whitsundays, with 113 registered, is the English Staffordshire bull terrier.

However, some Whitsunday dog owners have opted for a more unique furry friend with a number of breeds notching up a single registration.

Dog breeds like the doberman pinscher, pug and miniature schnauzer will set you out from the crowd at the dog park, with only one of each recorded in the Whitsundays.

Some may be surprised to see breeds like the daschund and the greyhound only notch a single registration. 

One dog owner has even opted for an Australian icon, with a single dingo registered.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox has previously said that registering your dog is part of being a responsible pet owner.

"It gives our Local Law Officers the very best chance of finding and returning your dog should it become lost or wander from its yard," he said. 

Registration costs range from $67 for a desexed dog and $122 for a non-desexed dog.

Did your dog make the list for the most unique breed in the Whitsundays?

 

MOST UNIQUE DOG BREEDS

 

  • Afghan
  • Basenji
  • Chinese Crested
  • Chow Chow
  • Bearded Collie
  • Dachshund
  • Dingo
  • Dobermann Pinscher
  • Greyhound
  • Neapolitan Mastiff
  • Pointer
  • Portuguese Water Dog
  • Pug
  • Mini Schnauzer
  • Belgian Shepherd
  • Old English Sheepdog
  • Shetland Sheepdog
  • West Highland Terrier
  • Yorkshire Terrier
dog breeds dogs pets whitsunday dogs whitsunday pets
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    TOP 10: Impressive finish by junior sailor

    premium_icon TOP 10: Impressive finish by junior sailor

    Sport Proserpine student takes to the waters off Hong Kong in her last dinghy regatta

    'Can of worms': Councillor worried about donation precedent

    premium_icon 'Can of worms': Councillor worried about donation precedent

    Council News A donation to a young teen has raised worries of a new precedence.

    RAIDS: Weapons, illicit drugs seized in Whitsundays

    premium_icon RAIDS: Weapons, illicit drugs seized in Whitsundays

    Crime Five people charged after series of raids at multiple residences.

    Anti-protest laws set to be passed

    premium_icon Anti-protest laws set to be passed

    Politics Controversial laws outlawing lock-on devices look to be passed today