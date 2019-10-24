The Whitsundays most unique dog breeds have been revealed

UNIQUE: Do you have one of the most unique dogs in the Whitsundays?

EVERY dog owner thinks that their dog is special, but recent statistics reveal that across the Whitsundays, some might be a little more unique than others.

Whitsunday Regional Council's latest dog registration data reveals the region is home to at least 921 canines, made up of 79 different breeds.

Yesterday we revealed that the most popular dog in the Whitsundays, with 113 registered, is the English Staffordshire bull terrier.

However, some Whitsunday dog owners have opted for a more unique furry friend with a number of breeds notching up a single registration.

Dog breeds like the doberman pinscher, pug and miniature schnauzer will set you out from the crowd at the dog park, with only one of each recorded in the Whitsundays.

Some may be surprised to see breeds like the daschund and the greyhound only notch a single registration.

One dog owner has even opted for an Australian icon, with a single dingo registered.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox has previously said that registering your dog is part of being a responsible pet owner.

"It gives our Local Law Officers the very best chance of finding and returning your dog should it become lost or wander from its yard," he said.

Registration costs range from $67 for a desexed dog and $122 for a non-desexed dog.

Did your dog make the list for the most unique breed in the Whitsundays?

MOST UNIQUE DOG BREEDS