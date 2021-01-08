Whitsundays named one of cheapest places to fuel up

The Whitsundays is one of the cheapest places to fill up in the state. Photo: File

The Whitsundays is one of the cheapest places to fill up in the state. Photo: File

The Whitsundays has been named the third cheapest place to buy petrol in Queensland.

Drivers in most regional Queensland centres paid less at the pump in 2020 than those in the southeast corner of the state, with RACQ’s Annual Fuel Price Report revealing it was a tumultuous year in fuel.

RACQ spokeswoman Vivien O’Connor said global tensions and the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic caused fuel to be sold cheaply in Queensland with prices dropping by 40 cents per litre in most regional centres in the first six months of the year.

“In April and May, motorists were left rubbing their eyes with the return of fuel for less than $1, the cheapest we’ve seen in 11 years,” Ms O’Connor said.

“The retail price plummeted because of a collapse in the oil price in the first half of 2020, due to the huge reduction in demand as the world went into lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“At the same time, disagreement in the organisation of the petroleum exporting countries led to the collapse of their oil production cut deal, and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.”

Ms O’Connor said Miles reaped the most benefit and was named the cheapest place to buy unleaded petrol in the state, with an annual average price of 112.3cpl.

“Miles has taken this title out since 2017, so it’s no surprise to see the regional town finish on top once again,” she said.

“Bundaberg was the second cheapest centre at 113.1cpl, followed by Whitsunday/Proserpine at 114.4cpl.

“It took a little longer for savings to flow through to the bowser in regional Queensland, but it was worth the wait with many towns enjoying cheaper annual averages than in Brisbane, including Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton, Mackay and Dalby.

Mt Isa was the most expensive place to fill up in the state, with an average price of 146.8cpl for ULP, only 6.9 cpl cheaper than 2019.

Ms O’Connor reminded regional motorists to hunt down the best deals on offer in 2021 by using apps and websites to shop around.

“It’s difficult to predict where prices will go this year, but we aren’t expecting any significant changes in what regional drivers will be paying in the near future,” she said.

“That’s why it’s so important to use apps like RACQ’s Fair Fuel Finder to make sure you’re getting a good price at the bowser.”