Whitsundays no longer holds crown for cheapest fuel in state

The Whitsundays is no longer the cheapest place to fill up in Queensland.

The Whitsundays is no longer the cheapest place to fill up in Queensland. Mike Knott BUN221217FUEL4

THE WHITSUNDAYS held the title for being the cheapest place to buy petrol in Queensland for two months, but now the streak has ended.

The state's peak motoring body has revealed the Whitsundays lost its crown after the average price of unleaded increased by almost 10 cents per litre in October.

RACQ's October 2019 Fuel Price Report found the region recorded an average price for regular unleaded petrol of 143.3cpl last month, up from 133.4cpl in September.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said despite being taken out by Goondiwindi with the cheapest average price of 138.7cpl, the Whitsundays remained one of the lowest priced regions across Queensland.

"This really comes down to higher levels of local competition. While nearby Mackay is a similar sized region, retailer rivalry isn't as fierce and last month its average price rose to 149.9cpl,” Ms Smith said.

"We did see prices rises across the state, which is unusual for regional Queensland as it doesn't operate on a price cycle, so any significant change is abnormal.

"We suspect it was due to a supply restriction in the Asia-Pacific region a few weeks ago, which drove up the Singapore petrol and diesel benchmark prices.

"In good news, it appears it's now been rectified so we should see prices fall in November.”

Ms Smith said although the club expected prices to trend downwards, drivers were warned not to become complacent.

"Wherever you are in Queensland and whatever you put in your tank, do your research before you fill up and make sure you're rewarding retailers with the lowest prices,” she said.

"We've never had so much information available to us through price comparison apps and websites, so there really is no excuse for drivers not to be using them.

"All it takes is 30 seconds before you jump in the car, which it could save you in the long run.”

The October 2019 Fuel Price Report could be viewed on RACQ's website.