Whitsundays opens arms to same-sex nuptials

Couples will get the chance at a free wedding in the Whitsundays thanks to Weddings Whitsundays. Tropix Photography

TODAY marks the first day same-sex couples can legally marry in Australia, a landmark feat the Whitsundays supported in the postal plebiscite.

And the Whitsunday wedding community has responded to love with love.

To celebrate Australia's recent announcement of love equality, Weddings Whitsundays, in partnership with Paradise Cove Resort and The Wedding Planners Whitsundays are giving away an all inclusive wedding package in the Whitsundays worth over $50,000.

Wedding Planners Whitsundays owner Jess Lawrence said there are currently 15 Whitsunday suppliers collaborating with more expected to join in.

"The competition is open to all couples, both heterosexual and homosexual couples,” she said.

"Couples will have to answer questions based on a range of different things and a set committee will be decided on the recipients.”

The private estate will be exclusively booked for the wedding and boasts five tropical private villas, including the renowned Dream Villa honeymoon suite and an additional 22 single beds across shared accommodation for guests to experience a two day wedding event.

Ms Lawrence said although she knew the Whitsundays wasn't a landslide yes vote (55.1% of residents in Dawson voted yes) the wedding industry wanted to show they are all for same sex marriage.

"Love is love and we are all for equality,” she said.

Currently Ms Lawrence only knows of one booking for a wedding in February from a same-sex couple but has been receiving lots of enquiries and is in the process of quoting a few.

"We are definitely seeing the onset of what's to come for same sex couples enjoying Whitsundays as a wedding destination,” she said.

"Airlie Beach in general is seeing an increase in the number of weddings being held so its hard to tell personally how drastically the increase will affect my business, but it's definitely a positive for everyone.

"We are running this competition to really to promote the region.

"We have gotten so much support from local industry already and I can't wait to see it launch.”

All details for the wedding package competition will be available on Weddings Whitsundays Facebook page and website on February 1.

The competition gives all engaged couples the chance to win "a world class wedding package at one of the most exclusive beachfront venues in Queensland.”

Paradise Cove Resort, located in the seaside paradise of Airlie Beach, is accessible only by private boat, seaplane or helicopter transfer and promises to leave the winning couple's guests captivated from the very moment they step ashore.