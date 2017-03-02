Whitsundays' own matchmaker

AFTER planning to travel around Australia, Ray White agent Anita Edgar quickly realised there was no need as she found there was no better place to live than the Whitsundays.

Ms Edgar first moved to the Whitsundays 23 years ago, initially to live on Hamilton Island for a couple of years before her planned Australia-wide trip.

Realising an opportunity to give sellers and buyers another option, she started up the Ray White Hamilton Island banner.

For Ms Edgar, her profession is more than just selling a home, it's about watching people's dreams come true.

"I forge relationships with people, it's more than just a transaction for me, I'm not a salesperson, I'm a matchmaker, I introduce people to houses until they fall in love," she said.

Ms Edgar received bronze and silver awards from Ray White in the second half of 2016 and early 2017 for outstanding success.

"While these awards mean a lot, they are nothing compared to seeing my clients' dreams come true," she said.

When it comes to outcomes, she doesn't believe in leaving any stone unturned.

"I turn over every rock and make sure I do everything I can to get a buyer for someone at the price they are after, even when people say it isn't achievable," she said.

Noting the increased interest from investors in southern markets, Ms Edgar thinks the region is in for strong future growth.

Ms Edgar also sells properties on the mainland and broader Whitsunday region.

This story was initially published as part of a Women in Business advertising feature in the Whitsunday Times.

International Women's Day is being celebrated in the Whitsundays on Sunday, March 5, at Lure, Abell Point Marina.