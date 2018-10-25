Whitsundays Pharmacy turns pretty in pink in October

WHITSUNDAYS Pharmacy turned pink to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness this month.

Pink decorations hanging from the ceiling called attention to the health campaign, while merchandise on the counter raised funds for research into a breast cancer cure.

Staff member Kaylene Fraley said she'd seen a similar display in another retailer and received a positive response when she ran the idea past co-workers.

"It was all to be pink, which is the breast cancer colour,” she said. "The bras, representing women, was something I had seen done in another retail shop.

"It's been amazing the amount of people who have asked what the display is for.”

Ms Fraley said the team wore pink on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and had their hair done with pink flowers in the true spirit of the campaign.

A breast cancer fundraiser will be held on Sunday, October 28, hosted by Whitsunday local Jo McGregor, who was diagnosed with metaplastic breast cancer in 2017.

The Jo McGregor Pink Ribbon Breakfast is now an annual event following its success last year, with all money raised donated directly to Breast Cancer Research. The breakfast will be held at The Hangar Cafe and Bar at Whitsunday Airport, Shute Harbour from 9am-noon.