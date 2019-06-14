Whitsundays plays part in Logie success

THE WHITSUNDAYS has played an important role in a Logie Award triumph.

Tourism Australia's Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home advertisement, which premiered during the 2018 Super Bowl, was the winner of the Most Popular Television Commercial at the 61st TV Week Logie Awards.

The advertisement showcased a series of iconic Australian destinations, including this part of paradise we called home.

It starred Chris Hemsworth and the American actor Danny McBride, who played Mick Dundee's son in the commercial, said his time in the Whitsundays was one of the highlights of making the commercial.

"One of the most incredible things I did was take a helicopter ride over the Great Barrier Reef,” he said.

"It was amazing to see something that massive and beautiful from that perspective, it was mind blowing.”

Initially giving the appearance of an official film trailer for a new Crocodile Dundee movie, the 60-second ad proved a worldwide sensation.

Featuring cameos from Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman and the great Paul Hogan, Dundee was showcased to an estimated audience of 110 million people during the Super Bowl showdown between New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dundee poster featuring Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride. Contributed

Tourism Australia took home not only the Logie, but a $100,000 marketing campaign across the Bauer Network.

Tourism Australia managing director John O'Sullivan said the Dundee ad had achieved the ultimate success of capturing the imagination of both Americans and Australians alike.

"Nobody is prouder nor cares more about how their country is marketed overseas than Australians, and that was certainly a huge consideration for us when we developed Dundee,” O'Sullivan said.

"With this ad we wanted to have some fun, elevate the Australian way of life and really lean in to our personality. I've loved seeing the smile it puts on people's faces. To get the vote of the Australian public and be the inaugural winner of the 'Best Ad' category is a proud moment for Tourism Australia and a huge honour.”

It has also been a great success from a tourism point of view, with a 22 per cent increase in tourists from the United States travelling to Hamilton Island.

Mr O'Sullivan said it was a credit to the Dundee campaign and Australia's dropping dollar.

It is not the only success the ad has enjoyed, scoring the prized Titanium Lion award at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.