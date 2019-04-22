Menu
Power is out in parts of the Whitsundays.
Whitsundays power outage

by Monique Preston
22nd Apr 2019 11:48 AM

MORE than 280 homes and businesses in parts of the Whitsundays are currently without power.

An Ergon Energy spokesperson said there were reports of a "loud bang” from a customer before the power went out.

Areas affected include parts of Jubilee Pocket, Mandalay, Shute Haven, Flametree and Cannonvale, with the power going out for 286 customers shortly before 10.50am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the fire brigade was called to the scene on the corner of Mandalay Rd and Stormvogel Drive in Mandalay at 11.08am to reports of a power line or power pole smoking.

When they arrived there was no sign of smoke or fire, the spokesperson said.

The area was cordoned off and Ergon Energy is on the scene.

An Ergon Energy spokesperson said it was likely there was damage to the network and was not able to give an estimation time for repairs.

Whitsunday Times

