Whitsundays praised for being 'hardy' during severe weather

WELL PREPARED: Incident controller Inspector Matt McFarlane, Ian Kelly, Jeff Green and Grant Hutton pictured at the Proserpine Fire and Emergency incident control station. Georgia Simpson

EMERGENCY service crews have praised people in the Whitsunday region for being prepared ahead of flash flooding and dangerous road conditions caused by a monsoon.

An incident control centre was set up at the Proserpine Fire and Emergency Station from February 4 as firies and SES stood by for emergency calls.

Incident controller Inspector Matt McFarlane said the Whitsunday region was "pretty hardy” when it came to preparation for severe weather.

"The community are pretty wise to the 'if it's flooded, forget it' program. No one was driving around the area doing silly manoeuvres and stuff like that,” he said.

"I think the community has had a few cyclones over the last few years and are pretty wise as to the process and procedures that are to be followed.

"We didn't see much inundation with the houses. Everyone just seemed to be prepared well.”

Insp McFarlane said there weren't any swiftwater rescues conducted except for the rescue of 14 stranded tourists at the Cedar Creek Falls water crossing, as reported previously by the Whitsunday Times.

Whitsunday SES local controller Mark Connors said the SES received 25 calls across the region during the monsoon with the majority of calls being for sandbags.

"We had the usual sandbagging for water building up around peoples' doors. That's usually normal monsoonal weather. It's nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year,” Mr Connors said.

"We're prepared all the time.

"We've got the boats fuelled up ready to go.

"We're always ready we back each other up.

"But there were no real issues. The locals are pretty good. Everyone was well and truly prepared.”

Insp McFarlance said the situation might have been different if we had received the same amount of rain as Townsville.

"It could have impacted those low-lying areas that always do get flooded around Bowen and the river heights around Proserpine,” he said.