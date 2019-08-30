Whitsundays school ranks second in region for NAPLAN results

Whitsunday Christian College principal Mark Ogilvie is pleased with his students' results in the NAPLAN test.

WHITSUNDAY Christian College was the top-performing Whitsundays school in this year's NAPLAN results, in both the primary and secondary school sections.

Students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the nationwide standardised test in May, which is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy and track their progress.

Years 7 and 9 students at Whitsunday Christian College received an average NAPLAN score of 5730.

This placed the school as the second-best of the 18 in the Mackay and Whitsundays region, finishing only behind Whitsunday Anglican School in Beaconsfield.

Whitsunday Christian College was ranked 91st of all Queensland secondary schools.

St Catherine's Catholic College was the next best of the Whitsunday secondary schools, with an average NAPLAN score of 5603.

This put the school in fifth spot in the Mackay and Whitsunday region, and ranked at 150 in Queensland.

Proserpine State High School was only two spots behind in the Mackay and Whitsundays region, sitting in seventh place with an average NAPLAN score of 5441.

It was ranked at 252nd in the state.

For Years 3 and 5 students, Whitsunday Christian College was again the best performer in Proserpine, with an average NAPLAN score of 5730

This led to it being ranked the second-best primary school of 38 in the Mackay and Whitsundays region, again finishing second to Whitsunday Anglican School.

The result placed Whitsunday Christian College at 248th in the state.

St Catherine's Catholic College was the next best of the Whitsundays schools, with an average NAPLAN score of 4504 - 15th in the region and 444th in the state.

Cannonvale State School received an average NAPLAN score of 4465, making it 20th in the region and 566th in the state.

Proserpine State School students had an average NAPLAN score of 4396 - 255th in the state and 25th in the region.

Whitsunday Christian College principal Mark Ogilvie was pleased with the efforts of his students and staff.

"We're very proud of our results,” he said.

"There have been massive improvements.

"I'm stoked, I'm proud we are providing excellent academics for the region.”

Mr Ogilvie said there had been "substantial gains” in results school-wide this year.

"Whitsunday Christian College has implemented a school-wide learning support program in the college that is bearing fruit, as well as offering class sizes that have smaller teacher to student ratios, in a learning environment that is deliberate in strong discipline with firm boundaries, set in a culture of care and warmth,” Mr Ogilvie said.