Overnight temperatures are set to fall in the Whitsundays this week. Picture: iStock
Weather

Whitsundays set for chilly nights as temperatures plummet

Laura Thomas
14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
THE Whitsunday region is in for a wintry week with overnight temperatures set to plummet to single digits.

Minimum overnight temperatures for both Hamilton Island and Proserpine will dip as low as 4C on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Rosa Hoff said the cold snap was due to cooler air blowing in from the southern states.

“This means we will see dropping temperatures by a couple of degrees here and there,” she said.

“It will be pretty dry and sunny weather during the day … but clear nights are cold nights.

“It will be a few degrees below average but well within usual fluctuations.”

Overnight temperatures in Proserpine will drop to between 4C and 9C for the rest of the week.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hit maximums of 23C for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Similar overnight temperatures are predicted for Hamilton Island, although it will be slightly cooler during the day with maximum temperatures hovering around 20C.

Whitsunday Times

