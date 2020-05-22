Whitsundays set for ‘record-breaking’ cold snap

The Whitsundays may experience its coldest May day on record.

GET out your jacket from the back of the closet this weekend because winter will be arriving early in the Whitsundays.

The region is potentially set for a record-breaking day tomorrow as maximum temperatures are expected to plummet.

Some areas of the Whitsundays may also experience a month’s worth of rain in one day.

The maximum temperature for Hamilton Island on Saturday is predicted to be 17.9 degrees, close to the 2012 record for the coldest May maximum temperature of 17.8 degrees.

Proserpine is forecast to see 16.3 degrees, also close to the 1990 record May record of 16.2 degrees, and further north Bowen is forecast to smash its 1978 19.9 degree May maximum record, with an 18.1 degree maximum predicted.

It might not be cold enough to frost your windscreen, but Whitsunday residents will need to put an extra layer on this weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Shane Kennedy said the conditions were “just right” to see records topple tomorrow.

“There’s a mass of cooler, drier air being pulled up from the Great Australian Bight, which combined with a cloud band over the north will make for very chilly conditions,” he said.

“Persistent rain and not getting any afternoon heating will combine with that dry air to make a giant air-conditioner over the Whitsundays.”

Minimum temperatures are expected to be about 10 degrees across the region, five degrees lower than the average minimum temperature for May.

Mr Kennedy said the weather event was uncommon for the Whitsundays and would also potentially bring a month’s worth of rain to areas like Bowen.

“It’s unusual to see this much rain this late in May, traditionally you would expect this at the start of the month,” he said.

“Around 40 to 50mm of persistent rainfall is predicted around the Whitsundays tomorrow, which for an area like Bowen could be more than its entire May average in one day.

“It shouldn’t be very hard rain, but expect it to be persistent all day.”

Mr Kennedy said minimums would continue to be low after the weekend, however the sun should start to shine from Monday.