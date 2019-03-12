Getting married? Where to find everything you need to know

WEDDING BELLS: The Airlie Beach Ideal Bride Expo is your one-stop shop to planning a wedding.

WEDDINGS are a joyous occasion, celebrating the love between two people committed to spending the rest of their lives together.

Organising a wedding can be overwhelming, expensive and stressful, and many brides and grooms are tasked with endless decisions regarding venues, food, transport, styling - the list is endless.

Thankfully for the happy couples, and for anyone who just loves weddings, Ideal Bride is hosting a wedding expo in the Whitsundays this weekend.

Ideal Bride director Andrea Dibbs said there would be about 40 stalls showcasing everything brides and grooms required for their fairy tale wedding.

"We absolutely love it. We travel all over Queensland for the expos," she said.

"We're very strict on categories. We don't want to showcase eight different celebrants, for example. We do try and get everything that they need."

Mrs Dibbs understands that although a prospective bride is happy to pay an entrance fee, her friends and bridal party may not, which is why the entry is just a gold coin donation.

As well as Brisbane-based businesses, Mrs Dibbs said there would be plenty of local representation at the expo, including John Ward Jewellery, Wedding Planners Whitsundays and Coral City 2 Country, which catered for the mother of the bride or groom.

Mrs Dibbs said vintage styles and trends were making a comeback this year.

There will be free parking available at the event.

DETAILS

WHAT: Ideal Bride Airlie Beach Wedding Expo

WHEN: Sunday March 17, 10am-2pm

WHERE: BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort

COST: Gold coin donation