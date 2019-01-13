Whitsundays set to welcome Ideal Bride

WEDDING BELLS: The Ideal Bride Airlie Beach Wedding Expo is your one-stop shop for planning a wedding.

WEDDINGS are a joyous occasion, celebrating the love between two people who want to spend the rest of their lives together.

But organising a wedding can be overwhelming, expensive and stressful, and many brides and grooms are tasked with endless decisions regarding venues, food, transport, styling - the list is endless.

Thankfully for the happy couples, and for anyone who just loves weddings, Ideal Bride is coming to the Whitsundays, and will host a wedding expo on Sunday, March 17.

Ideal Bride director Andrea Dibbs said there would be around 40 stalls showcasing everything any bride would need for her big day.

"We absolutely love it. We travel all over Queensland for the expos,” she said.

"We're very strict on categories. We don't want to showcase eight different celebrants, for example. We do try and get everything that they need - the weird and wonderful,” she said.

Mrs Dibbs understands that although a prospective bride is happy to pay an entrance fee, her friends and bridal party may not, which is why the entry is just a gold coin donation.

In addition to businesses travelling up from Brisbane for the event, Mrs Dibbs said there would be plenty of local representation there as well, including John Ward Jewellery, Wedding Planners Whitsundays and Coral City 2 Country, which caters for the mother of the bride or groom.

Mrs Dibbs said vintage styles and trends were making a comeback this year.

There will be free parking available at the event.