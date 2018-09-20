Whitsundays' Springfest to spring into action

SPRING HAS SPRUNG: Wintermoon's Springfest is on this weekend.

SPRING HAS SPRUNG: Wintermoon's Springfest is on this weekend. Marea Ryan

THE weather is perfect, the Springfest festival site is green and shady, and the very swimmable creek is still running, ready to welcome festivalgoers to the special experience that Wintermoon is renowned for.

Campers are already taking advantage of the early set-up offer to enjoy the picturesque creekside location, which has been welcoming Wintermoon festivalgoers for more than 20 years.

Dedicated volunteers are making the finishing touches.

Wintermoon's Springfest will be held in its idyllic rural location at Cameron's Pocket, 10km west of Calen and midway between Mackay and Proserpine.

Come to Wintermoon's Springfest for a day or for the whole weekend.

It will be a rejuvenating spring experience and a perfect time to relax, unwind, enjoy great music, make new friends and spend time in another world, far away from the pressures of everyday life.

The Wintermoon Festival website now features the full program for Springfest 2018 to allow weekend and day ticket holders to plan their weekend of relaxation.

The main stage will feature excellent Australian music while the river stage will be devoted to a variety of music, art and craft workshops, as well as the blackboard concert for aspiring local musicians.

Interesting market and alternative stalls and tasty food to suit all dietary tastes will add to the pleasure of this 2018 Springfest.

Tickets start from $26 and are available online or at the gate.