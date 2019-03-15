Whitsundays teen cricketer named in state squad

RISING STAR: Keyra Smith will head to the Sunshine Coast in April for the Under-17s Female State Challenge.

PROSERPINE cricketer Keyra Smith has been selected to play in the Under-17s Female State Challenge on the Sunshine Coast in April.

The talented 15-year-old is well known for giving the boys a run for their money as the only female cricketer on the Under-16s team.

But now she wants to make her passion a career and has taken the first steps to do so through Queensland Cricket female pathways.

Smith, who has been playing cricket since she was seven, was one of 48 girls selected across four teams for the state challenge.

She practices for one hour, five days a week and uses the other two for Rugby League practice as one of the founding players of the inaugural Brahmans female Under-17 side.

Proserpine Junior Cricket Association secretary Melinda Dwyer praised Smith for her dedication to the club.

"She's up against it because she plays in our Under-16s. She's the only girl in the team and that has been the case for years," Ms Dwyer said.

"To her credit she's stuck it out and gives the boys a run for their money."

Smith has also completed trials in January to participate in the 2019 Australian Indoor National Championships in Melbourne in July.

"I was so happy because I did it two years ago and then I had a break. I knew it was going to be harder because it was going to be Under-17s this time and I was the youngest there," she said.

"Hopefully I can make a career out of it."

Smith encouraged other young women to give cricket a go.

"It's a fun game whether you're good or not it's still good to socialise and have fun," she said.