Whitsundays to celebrate Queensland Day

GREEN AND GOLD: Kai Savy, Will Smith, Hayden and Olivia Bradley with Jacquelyn Watts from Whitsunday Dance Connection are proud to be Queenslanders.

QUEENSLAND'S 158th birthday is nearing and Whitsunday Regional Council is ready to celebrate what it means to live in the Sunshine State.

Whitsunday Mayor, Andrew Willcox said Queensland Day, on Tuesday, June 6, was a chance for the community to come together and celebrate being Queenslanders.

"This year with sponsorship from the Queensland Government, Council will be holding free community barbecues in towns across the region," Cr Willcox said.

"Local community groups are lending a hand and cooking the barbecue and we have a range of local talent providing entertainment.

"There are many people still doing it tough since Cyclone Debbie and these events will provide another opportunity for our residents to come together, bring their families, relax and have a good time."

Airlie Beach

Saturday, June 3 from 12-3pm at Airlie Beach lagoon

Proserpine

Sunday, June 4 from 12-3pm at Pioneer Park

Bowen

Saturday, June 10 from 12-3pm at Hansen Park, Horseshoe Bay Road

Molongle Creek

Sunday, June 4 from 12-3pm at Molongle Creek Boat Club, Molongle Creek Road

Mt Coolon (in conjunction with Endeavour Rally)

Saturday, June 10 from 6-9pm at Mt Coolon Hotel

Dingo Beach (in conjunction with Whitfunday)

Sunday, June 11 from 12-3pm at Dingo Beach foreshore