Whitsundays to miss most of southeast cyclone’s rain

Heavier rainfall is expected for the region next week.

AS TROPICAL Cyclone Uesi continues to track toward southeast Queensland, the Proserpine and Airlie Beach regions will miss most of the accompanying rain, however, heavier showers are expected next week after heatwave temperatures on the weekend.

Meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology Shane Kennedy said conditions for this weekend were “looking pretty calm at the moment”.

While SE Queensland will receive showers and thunderstorms, he predicted “only a slight chance of showers and slight chance of a thunderstorm” for Saturday.

Sunday was currently expecting a medium chance of storm activity, but rainfall was forecast to be between 5mm-10mm, although in most areas it would be less than 5mm.

“Showers and thunderstorms will be becoming more active from the middle of next week – from Tuesday,” Mr Kennedy said.

He said there would be more rain and higher chances of heavier rainfalls with between 5mm-20mm forecast and 30mm-40mm possible in some places.

“Wednesday and Thursday will be similar to Tuesday, with a much better chance of rain than in the next few days.”

Winds would be mild north to north-easterly at around 10-15 knots.

The dangerous surf anticipated for SE Queensland was not expected to impact the Proserpine or Airlie Beach region.

Temperatures will reach “low intensity heatwave” levels of 36 degrees on Friday and Saturday in Proserpine, which is 3-5 degrees higher than average, and high humidity will remain.

The heat will ease later in the week with the onset of rainy conditions.

Mr Kennedy said average rainfall was still “well below” the average for this time of year.

January and February combined average 656mm, however, to date this year there has been 191mm.

“February generally sees 359mm across the area by March, but Proserpine so far this month – to the 12th – has only received 27mm, less than 10 per cent of its average.”