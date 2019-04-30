Whitsundays to shine candlelight on domestic violence

THERE has been a call for men to stand up for women's rights in the Whitsundays as we enter May - Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Whitsundays Counselling and Support will once again advocate for the cause , launching the month-long movement in the region by holding a candle lighting ceremony on Wednesday night.

Nationally, three out of five women have experienced domestic violence in their lives, and an average of one women a week is murdered by a current or previous partner.

Whitsundays Counselling and Support's Wayne Horwood and Whitsunday Police Station domestic violence liaison officer Sergeant Simon Walter both agree domestic violence in the Whitsundays is unfortunately on par with what is witnessed nationwide.

Mr Harwood said as Whitsundays Counselling and Support continued to protect the rights of women, he hoped to see more men in the community stand up for those rights as well.

"It's important we start this conversation surrounding domestic violence, particularly with men and boys about the behaviours we portray and how we can change attitudes,” he said.

"We have to stand up as men in the community and make a point that no man should be responsible for a death of a partner.”

Sgt Walter said the work of Queensland Police and continuing awareness events would help contribute to a decline in the number of domestic violence incidences in the Whitsundays in the future.

"This is something that requires a generational shift,” Sgt Walter said.

"We're not looking at 24 hours here, unfortunately change will take time before we see that shift in attitude towards domestic violence.

"We will eventually see the number come down.

"Domestic violence is a high priority for us, and our staff here are very motivated to intervene in any cases due to our zero-tolerance policy.”

To take your stand against domestic violence, light a candle from 5pm this Wednesday, May 1 at the region's launch event of Domestic Violence Awareness month at Whitsundays Counselling and Support, Cannonvale.