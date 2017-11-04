Whitsundays tops storm list

CYCLONE DAMAGE: research shows that nearly half of all home claims made in Queensland over the past financial year were related to storm damage.

THE Whitsunday region was home to the most storm-affected towns in Queensland in the past year, data from NRMA Insurance has revealed.

Proserpine was the most storm-damaged town in the state, followed by Cannonvale in the number two position.

The research shows that nearly half (44%) of all home claims made in Queensland over the past financial year were related to storm damage.

That figure increased dramatically during some months, with 76% of all home claims in March caused by storms after Cyclone Debbie hit the state.

Homes, businesses and community assets were left devastated in Cyclone Debbie's wake but, despite the damage storms inflict every year, almost one-in-three homeowners in Queensland have not taken any measures to prepare their home for the upcoming storm season.

Fewer than one-in-five recognise that storms pose the biggest risk to their property.

In partnership with the State Emergency Service, NRMA Insurance head of shared value, Ramana James, urged everyone to take the time to prepare now.

"Storm season has kicked off to a thundering start with many parts of the state already experiencing their wettest October on record,” he said.

"Heavy storms have also resulted in flash flooding and damage to properties, which have been common throughout Queensland.

"Severe weather can strike at any time and preparation is key to limiting damage.”