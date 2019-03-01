Whitsundays tourism operators strike gold

Red Cat Adventures won gold at the Australian Tourism Awards in Launceston on Friday night.

TWO Whitsunday-based operators won gold at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in Tasmania on Friday night.

Red Cat Adventures and BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort beat out a host of interstate rivals in their respective categories at the glittering awards held in Launceston.

Red Cat Adventures were crowned top of the pops in the Major Tour and Transport Operators category.

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort claimed the coveted prize in the Caravan and Holiday Parks division.

The Whitsundays region finished the night with three awards.

Whitsunday Escape secured silver in the Unique Accommodation category.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC) chief executive Daniel Gschwind said all three Whitsundays operators were deserving recipients.

"Locals and visitors alike have been delighted by the experiences Red Cat Adventure, BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort and Whitsunday Escape provide and to see them recognised on a national scale is fantastic for the Whitsundays region and for Queensland,” Mr Gschwind said.

It was a big night for the Sunshine State's tourism industry.

Queensland took home six gold, eight silver and three bronze awards across the 25 categories, including the induction of the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers into the National Hall of Fame - the State's first inductee in a decade.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the results highlighted the strength of Queensland's world-class tourism industry, valued at $25 billion.

"I'm so proud of all the Queensland winners and nominees recognised at the Australian Tourism Awards tonight and I congratulate them for their outstanding contributions to our industry,” Ms Jones said.