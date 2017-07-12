22°
Whitsundays urged to prepare for bushfire season

11th Jul 2017 1:32 PM
Get prepared now for bushfire season in the Whitsundays.
Get prepared now for bushfire season in the Whitsundays. Warren Lynam

THE Rural Fire Service is reminding Whitsunday residents to be proactive and prepared in the lead up to bushfire season and in the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

RFS Area Director Andrew Houley said firefighters had identified high priority areas to conduct hazard reduction burns in the Whitsunday region.

"Debbie caused a lot of destruction when it crossed the coast, not only to infrastructure, but natural vegetation as well,” he said.

Mr Houley said firefighters had already completed some hazard mitigation activities in the Whitsundays but there was still plenty to do.

"We have constructed a number of fire breaks and completed several community education activities but we haven't been able to get in and start our hazard reduction burns,” he said.

"Weather conditions so far haven't been favourable, however now conditions are improving. The Proserpine Mill is open for the crushing reducing the risk to cane growers and it is an ideal time for others to reduce fuel loads as well.

"We need landowners and residents to use the cooler months to prepare their properties for bushfire season, whether it's by obtaining permits to burn and reduce fuel loads on their property, or simply clean up around the yard and ensure their Bushfire Survival Plan is up-to-date.”

Mr Houley said there were a number of ways landowners could be prepared for bushfire season.

"Some actions you could take include conducting hazard reduction burns, mowing your lawn regularly, trimming overhanging branches and removing flammable materials near your property,” he said.

"If a hazard reduction burn is required, residents are asked to obtain a Permit to Light Fire. Permits are free and can be obtained from your local Fire Warden.”

To locate your local warden or for information on how to obtain a fire permit visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

