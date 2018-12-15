Whitsundays waiting to see what Owen does

8AM UPDATE: SOME rain has fallen throughout the Whitsunday region this morning.

The wet weather coming from the north hit Bowen, while light precipitation arrived in Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and Proserpine about 7.30am.

Bowen has received 4.2mm in the 24 hours leading up to 8am, with Proserpine 0.6mm and Hamilton Island 0.4mm.

The rain arrived as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a statement saying Tropical Cyclone Owen is moving inland across Cape York Peninsula and weakening.

The current warning zone is from Karumba to Kowanyama in the Cape, along with adjacent inland areas such as Croydon and Kowanyama.

The last update on Tropical Cyclone Owen's progress from the Bureau of Meteorology.

TC Owen is a Category 2 with sustained winds near the centre of 95 km per hour with wind gusts to 130 kilometres per hour, with movement of 26km per hour in a south-east direction.

It was last reported at 7am AEST 145km north-east of Normanton.

TC Owen is expected to track east south-east over the northern interior of Queensland today while weakening further.

BoM projections have Owen weakening to a Category 1 by 1pm and being downgraded to a Tropical Low by 7pm tonight.

Judging by Met Eye predictions, the Whitsunday region can expect rainfall from Owen on Sunday night.

Despite the wet weather, plans remain in place to continue on with the Whitsunday Cricket Sevens event in Proserpine, albeit with a modified version of action, weather permitting.

The popular tournament is scheduled to start at 8.30am.

WEEKEND FORECASTS

Bowen

Saturday: Shower or two, possible storm: 29 degrees. 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds northerly 15 to 25 km/h turning east to north-easterly 25 to 35 km/h in the afternoon then tending north-east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening.

Sunday: Possible storm, heavy falls: 30 degrees. 90 per cent chance of showers. Heavy falls possible depending on the movement and development of Tropical Cyclone Owen. Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then tending east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening

Monday: Shower or two, possible storm: 31 degrees. 70 per cent chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, with heavy rainfall possible depending on the movement and development of Severe Tropical Cyclone Owen. Winds east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending south-east to south-westerly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning then tending east to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h during the day.

Proserpine

Saturday: Shower or two possible storm: 29 degrees. 60 per cent chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds northerly 15 to 25 km/h turning east to north-easterly 25 to 35 km/h in the afternoon then tending north-east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening

Sunday: Showers. Possible storm: 29 degrees. 90 per cent chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Heavy falls possible depending on the movement and development of Tropical Cyclone Owen. Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then tending east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Monday: Showers. Possible storm: 30 degrees. 70 per cent chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, with heavy rainfall possible depending on the movement and development of Severe Tropical Cyclone Owen. Winds east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending south-east to south-westerly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning then tending east to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h during the day.

Hamilton Island (as well as Airlie Beach/Cannonvale/Jubilee Pocket)

Saturday: Shower or two. 29 degrees. 60 per cent chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds northerly 15 to 25 km/h turning east to north-easterly 25 to 35 km/h in the afternoon then tending north-east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening

Sunday: Shower, possible storm. 29 degrees. 90 per cent chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Heavy falls possible depending on the movement and development of Tropical Cyclone Owen. Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then tending east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Monday: Showers, possible storm: 30 degrees. 70 per cent chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, with heavy rainfall possible depending on the movement and development of Severe Tropical Cyclone Owen. Winds east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending south-east to south-westerly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning then tending east to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h during the day.