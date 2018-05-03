Whitsundays wants their champion cowboy to walk again

DONATIONS from far and wide are flooding in to help injured PBR rider Sam O'Connor walk again.

In just two weeks his fundraising page has raised more than $20000 of its $100,000 goal.

Friend Jesse James van Nek started the Facebook page to ease the financial stress of rehabilitation costs as Mr O'Connor focuses on learning to walk again.

"When you get involved with the cause, it's going to be replenished with a person's ability to triumph and walk again,” he said.

"Our aim is to raise as much funds as we possibly can to assist with ongoing medical bills for Sam's rehabilitation program.”

The Tully 27-year-old suffered a broken vertebra when he was thrown from a bull at the Great Western Hotel's PBR Rockin Rocky on New Year's Eve last year.

Sam O'Connor is well known in the Whitsundays not only as a PBR rider but also as the partner of 2017 Miss Rodeo Australia winner Emma Deicke.

Mr van Nek said the bull rider was continuing to be an inspiration to others without expectation of anything in return.

"Sam has received and shared his knowledge and experience with everyone he has crossed paths with.

"As a former Australian representative, he has also shown his passion to help others worldwide on his journey, while competing in the toughest sport on dirt.

"Sam's next big challenge has presented itself in a way in which no one could have imagined,” he said.

Competing in bull riding is no longer in Mr O'Connor's future but, going by his progress, the prospect of walking again is.

The risks of the sport are well recognised but until a freak accident occurs the reality doesn't set in.

Mr O'Connor turned up to what he thought would be just another day on the job when he arrived at the Great Western Hotel.

Nothing could have determined the outcome that was to unfold that night, Mr van Nek said.

When Mr O'Connor called for the gate, he was in it to win it, just like every other time he performed. But this time a life-changing buck-off left him paralysed from the waist down.

"Our motivation is to raise enough money to help fund the specialised treatment needed to get this young cowboy back to his feet.

"No amount is too big or too small,” Mrvan Nek said.

Search 'Sam O'Connor's Rehabilitation Fund' on Facebook to donate.

