Whitsundays welcome's new Australians

WELCOME: Mayor Andrew Willcox at the Citizenship Ceremony at Mantra Club Croc on May 23. Contributed

THE Whitsundays welcomed 13 new Australian citizens last week.

The citizenship ceremony was held at Mantra Club Croc in Cannonvale and Whitsunday Regional Mayor Andrew Willcox said it was an emotional morning for everyone, especially those who are finally Australian citizens.

"It's been a long process for them to go through; it took one person nearly 10 years,” Cr Willcox said.

Also in attendance was Division 1 Councillor Jan Clifford and Mantra Club Croc general manager Andrew Slavin said it was the first time the hotel had hosted an Australian citizenship ceremony.

"We're immensely proud to be able to do that; we're a very community minded venue, so where we can throw a lit of bit of extra occasion, we do that,” he said.

Cr Willcox said the ceremonies were often run quarterly and that the event was marked with a morning tea showcasing typical Aussie foods like laminations, Anzac biscuits, as well as a cake with an Australian flag on it.

For the 13 people who were officiated, it was the first time they had sung the national anthem as Australians and each new citizen was gifted an Australian flag pin and a small tree to symbolise new life and new beginnings.

Cr Willcox said he was honoured to perform the ceremony.