The Source Bulk Foods are on the search for a Whitsunday-based franchisee. Picture: Supplied
Business

Whitsundays will join war against waste with new shop

Laura Thomas
10th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
A NEW health food store is looking to expand it’s zero waste revolution to the Whitsundays.

The Source Bulk Foods are on the search for franchisees to open a store in Airlie Beach or Cannonvale.

The Source is an Australia-owned zero waste wholefoods store where customers pay by weight on everything from nuts to flour to cleaning products.

The shop stores goods in large bulk bins and customers can either bring in their own containers or use those sold in store to store their goods.

The Source Bulk Foods is a zero waste bulk foods store with over 50 shops across Australia Picture: Supplied.
A spokesman from The Source Bulk Foods said they had been looking at the opportunity to open a store in the Whitsundays for some time and had fielded some interest over the past few weeks.

“The Whitsundays came about as an area that was lacking in terms of a bulk foods store,” he said.

“There was an interest from what we gathered around sustainability and zero waste but no outlet that catered to that.

“People living around the Whitsundays or around the Great Barrier Reef already have an affinity to do as much as possible in terms of maintaining and preserving the reef and this would be an additional step in that direction.”

The spokesman said they had not yet decided on a location for the store but would work with the franchisee to find the best option.

He also said the process of setting up a store may take between six to 12 months.

The Airlie Beach or Cannonvale store would join 57 other Source stores across Australia.

Whitsunday Times

