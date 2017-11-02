Whitsundays will lose its magic next week

JUST MAGIC: This epic shot of the famous Whitsunday Magic captured by Nicki Ogaard-Stephens.

TOWNSVILLE based contractor Pacific Marine Group will begin dismantling the Whitsunday Magic Shipwreck from next Monday.

The iconic shipwreck has been stranded since a nasty northerly winds blew it to its current position, along the Cannonvale Beach foreshore over four years ago.

The Whitsunday Magic's colourful history started in 2011, when it sunk off Shute Harbour for "unknown reasons".

An MSQ spokesperson said the removal of the shipwreck would be completed over a number of days.

"It is expected the vessel will be dismantled in-situ and pieces loaded onto a barge for transport to Townsville for disposal," the spokesperson said.

"Onlookers should kee

p well clear of the site and be mindful of possible machinery movements associated with the project.

"The salvors will use an engineer to plan for the deconstruction and care will be taken with loading the barge to ensure debris does not fall off and litter the seabed."

Anyone operating boats in the area are requested to be mindful of the barge operation and keep a proper lookout.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said while he understood many residents and tourists alike considered the shipwreck to be a tourist attraction, he trusted it had gone through a thorough process.

"I have heard people think its great, there would be a lot of tourists that go around it and would probably be some good fishing around it - but the reason it will be moved is based on a number of factors and I don't know the process," he said.

"The cost to remove it would be significant, but there must be some fundamental reasons why they are removing it."

The Whitsunday Times has made further enquiries with MSQ regarding the cost of the removal of the shipwreck.

Pacific Marine Group have also been contacted for comment.