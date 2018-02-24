Whitsundays wins at Australian Tourism Awards

Ocean Rafting takes the gold in the Major Tour and Transport Operator category at the 2018 Australian Tourism Awards.

THE Whitsundays is on top of the world after operators won a swag of medals at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards on last night, Friday, February 23, 2018.

Ocean Rafting took out Gold in the Major Tour and Transport Operator category, Cumberland Charter Yachts won Silver in the Unique Accommodation Category, and BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort was awarded Bronze in the Caravan and Holiday Parks category at the prestigious awards ceremony, held at the new Optus Stadium, in Perth.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said to have so many operators recognised at the highest level really demonstrates the quality of experiences offered in the Whitsundays.

"We have a strong, resilient tourism industry in the Whitsundays with some of the best operators in the country, and this was borne out at last night's awards,” he said.

"Big congratulations go to Ocean Rafting, Cumberland Charter Yachts and BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort who absolutely deserve these awards.

"As CEO of our regional tourism organisation I see the hard work and effort our operators put in every day as they continually strive for excellence and it's fantastic when they are recognised like this.

"I would also like to mention Island Jet Boating and Abell Point Marina, who were also in the running on Friday night and should be congratulated on reaching the Australian Tourism Awards, having both won awards at Queensland level last November.”

Whitsunday Regional Mayor Andrew Willcox said it was always great to see Whitsundays operators rewarded for their hard work and commitment to the region's tourism industry.

"We have amazing icons in the Whitsundays, including the Great Barrier Reef, Heart Reef and Whitehaven Beach, but it is the hardworking operators who turn these icons into memorable experiences for tourists from all over the world.

"These are the guys who make sure our visitors go home with memories to last a lifetime and tell all their family and friends about the wonderful Whitsundays.

"I commend them all - just being up for an award at national level is a fantastic achievement.”