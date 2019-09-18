Menu
PROTEST: Activists blocked access to Adani's Carmichael mine today
Whitsundays woman fined over Carmichael mine protest

Melanie Whiting
18th Sep 2019 5:05 PM
POLICE have fined a 21-year-old Whitsundays woman for obstruction after a group of 30 activists blocked the gates of Adani's workers' camp earlier today.

An Adani spokeswoman said the activists used posters and banners to obstruct workers from entering and leaving the site about 6.30am.

She said an alternative access point was quickly found and used.

The Frontline Action on Coal group said with Prime Minister Scott Morrison set to "snub" the United Nations Climate Action Summit next week, there was an "urgent need for everyday people to take action and stop the construction of new coal mines".

A global climate strike has been planned for Friday ahead of the summit to demand action on the "climate crisis".

A QPS media spokeswoman said the 21-year-old woman fined by police would not be expected to face court.

There were no arrests made by police.

In a statement, Adani said the protest had not disrupted work at the site.

"While it's a headache for our people, it's just a sideshow that hasn't slowed down construction on the Carmichael project. We're getting on with the job," it said.

