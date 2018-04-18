Whitsundays wows at Aussie Tourism Exchange

TEAM Whitsundays: At the Australian Tourism Exchange in Adelaide on Monday April 17.

AUSTRALIA'S largest annual travel and tourism business-to-business event showcased the Whitsundays at the five-day Australian Tourism Exchange.

The biggest Whitsundays contingent to ever join travelled to Adelaide for the ATE from April 15-19 in Adelaide.

Tourism Whitsundays general manager Tash Wheeler said the annual ATE was a very cost-effective way to meet face-to-face with more than 700 international wholesale and retail buyers.

The Whitsunday operators showcasing in 2018 included Daydream Island, Hamilton Island, Cruise Whitsundays, Explore Group, Explore Whitsundays, Coral Sea Resort, Mirage Whitsundays, Whitsunday Sailing Adventures, GSL Aviation, the Airlie Beach Hotel, Air Whitsunday Seaplanes, At Hotel Group and Lady Enid Sailing.

This year will mark the third ATE that GSL Aviation has attended.

GSL's Trent Brown said the event was always very worthwhile.

"It's great to be a part of the Whitsundays team - we're all working together and promoting the region and our individual products, we've had great feedback from the buyers about the region, who are hungry for information,” he said.

"It's all about writing contracts for the following 12 months, maintaining relationships and keeping the faith up with the opportunity to build new products,” Ms Wheeler said.

"Explore Group is a new product that has gone straight into having their own stall.

"It would be amazing if ATE came to the Whitsundays, she said. "We can only hope for that.

"When it's held in Queensland we really benefit.”