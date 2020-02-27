Who has biggest home ground advantage in AFL?

The Tigers have nearly been unbeatable at the MCG over the last three years. Picture: Michael Klein

Collingwood is more likely to win interstate than it is at the MCG, while Richmond and Geelong sit head and shoulders above the rest of the competition when it comes to home ground advantage.

An exclusive analysis by Champion Data for tips.com.au has uncovered the best and worst home-ground advantages in the AFL, as well as the clubs that travel well and those that don't.

The analysis of matches from 2017-19 shows Richmond at the MCG (89 per cent winning record), Geelong at GMHBA Stadium (88 per cent) and West Coast at Perth Stadium (78 per cent) are the biggest sure things in football when playing at home.

However, Gold Coast Suns at Metricon Stadium (22 per cent), Carlton at the MCG (25 per cent), Brisbane at the Gabba (43 per cent), Essendon at the MCG (43 per cent), North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium (43 per cent) and Melbourne at the MCG (43 per cent) have proven to have no home ground advantage at all.

The Tigers have won 40 of 45 games at the MCG over the past three seasons but have not been so impressive when playing interstate, winning just eight of 16 matches.

Over the same period, Geelong has scored 22 wins from 25 matches at GMHBA Stadium, but has gone 11-12 at the MCG and 8-8 from interstate matches.

West Coast holds a 21-6 record from matches at Perth Stadium but has also won more games interstate than it has lost, going 16-14 from those matches.

The SCG was once a fortress for Sydney, but the Swans have won just 18 of 35 matches there since 2017 - making for a worse winning percentage than the 55 per cent record they hold at Marvel Stadium.

Gold Coast Suns are unsurprisingly the worst team when it comes to playing interstate, having won just five of 32 matches on the road over the past three years.

St Kilda (four wins from 19 games), Carlton (four wins from 18 games) and Western Bulldogs (four wins from 17 games) also have woeful records when playing outside of Victoria.

